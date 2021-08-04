VC Firm Hits Bankrupt Fashion Brand With £17M Suit

Law360, London (August 4, 2021, 4:36 PM BST) -- A British venture capital firm has sued an owner of Ralph & Russo, a now-defunct luxury fashion brand, for £17 million ($23.7 million) after the company collapsed and she allegedly spoke ill of its investors. Candy Ventures SARL, which is backed by property entrepreneur Nick Candy, has argued at the High Court that Tamara Ralph, creative director and co-founder of Ralph & Russo, should be forced to repay the £17 million that the investment firm put into the clothing company. The loan agreements stated that the collapse of the company would breach the contract and bring the agreement to an end, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS