NY Regulator Hires Norton Rose Atty As Banking Deputy

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- New York's financial services regulator has brought on a longtime bank regulatory attorney from Norton Rose Fulbright to serve as a senior official helping to run the agency's oversight of banks and other financial institutions licensed in the state. After more than seven years as senior counsel at Norton Rose, Kathleen A. Scott is starting this week as the newest deputy superintendent of banking at the New York Department of Financial Services, the agency announced Monday. In her new role, Scott will report to Executive Deputy Superintendent of Banking Shirin Emami and will assist with "all supervisory, regulatory and legislative issues...

