Could Jan. 6 Hearing Broadcasts Be Deemed 'Indecent'?

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The first hearings of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol exploded almost as soon as the initial witnesses were sworn in. They were there to recount their horrific experiences of being among the 140 law enforcement officers who were trampled upon, sprayed with chemical irritants and beaten with weapons ranging from flagpoles and metal barriers to baseball bats. The video and audio footage of the violent intrusion of the U.S. Capitol by angry mobs was unusually raw, and difficult to both watch and listen to as it aired live both in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS