Bankrupt Limetree Bay Set To Shut Down St. Croix Refinery

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Limetree Bay Refining LLC told a Texas bankruptcy judge Monday that it had repaired a damaged section of its St. Croix refinery and was preparing a plan to decommission and shutter it — maybe permanently — after environmental incidents caused it to stop production in May. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Elizabeth A. Green of BakerHostetler said a flaring stack that was damaged in a fire and led to a "rainout" of oil in the residential areas adjacent to the refinery has been repaired, allowing Limetree Bay to commence the removal of the oil and gas trapped in the facility...

