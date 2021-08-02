SEC To Review Controversial Whistleblower Rule Changes

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday it will review two amendments made to its whistleblower rules last year that drew criticism from whistleblower advocates, dissents from two commissioners, and a lawsuit from a prominent attorney. The SEC said Monday it will review controversial amendments made to its whistleblower rules last year. (AP) SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement that he has directed staff to prepare potential revisions to the rules for the agency's "consideration later this year" that would address the concerns from his fellow commissioners and the whistleblower community. The two amendments were among several made last September. "Various members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS