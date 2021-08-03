Weil, Paul Weiss Craft Sanofi's $3.2B Deal For Translate Bio

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 10:46 AM EDT) -- Sanofi SA will pick up Translate Bio for roughly $3.2 billion, the companies said Tuesday, as the duo aims to develop messenger RNA therapeutics to treat ailments other than COVID-19, in an agreement shaped by Weil and Paul Weiss. The transaction sees Paris-based Sanofi buying Lexington, Massachusetts-headquartered Translate Bio for $38 per share, or a total equity value of about $3.2 billion, according to a statement. That per-share price represents a premium of 56% over Translate Bio's average closing share price over the last two months. Sanofi and Translate Bio are joining forces in order to try and develop mRNA treatments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS