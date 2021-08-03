Trevena Settles Opioid Substitute Stock-Drop Suit For $8.5M

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court has given its final approval to an $8.5 million settlement between Trevena Inc. and investors who say the biopharmaceutical company misled them about federal approvals for a morphine alternative. U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe signed off on the settlement Monday, which also awarded Block & Leviton LLP 30% of the settlement fund in fees and $49,327.41 in expenses. "This court hereby fully and finally approves the settlement set forth in the stipulation in all respects (including, without limitation: the amount of the settlement; the releases provided for therein; and the dismissal with prejudice of the claims...

