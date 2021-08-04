10 Steps To Building An ESG Board Committee: Part 1

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT) -- This is Part 1 of a two-part article, in which we will outline the first steps companies should take before creating an environmental, social and governance, or ESG, board committee. Part 2 will outline the next steps companies should consider in order to achieve an effective ESG board committee. With the world of ESG expanding on a daily basis, questions arise around how companies should structure their board's governance over the environmental and social matters included in their company's definition of ESG. The short answer here is that, as is the case with traditional areas of corporate governance, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. For some companies,...

