Bond Investors Seek 2nd Circ. Redo In Market-Rigging Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Investors have urged the Second Circuit to rethink its decision affirming the toss of their antitrust claims alleging Citigroup, Barclays, Credit Suisse and others rigged the market for bonds issued by foreign governments, assailing an appellate panel for "adopting extraordinarily strict pleading requirements." In seeking rehearing by the panel or by the full appeals court in an en banc proceeding, the investors said on Monday the court should've been satisfied by any "singular" plausible assertion of anti-competitive harm caused by a continuous and ongoing bank conspiracy to collude with one another in the secondary market for U.S. dollar-dominated supranational, sovereign and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS