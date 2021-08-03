Private Equity Affiliates Can't Pause $118M Judgment

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A Delaware district court judge has declined to stay enforcement of a $118 million bankruptcy court judgment against affiliates of a private equity firm, saying he has seen nothing to show they will suffer irreparable harm. In an opinion issued Monday U.S. District Court Judge Colm Connolly said while the Yucaipa Co. affiliates claim they will be "dismembered" if the Chapter 11 litigation trustee for Allied Systems Holdings is allowed to enforce the June judgment they allege no facts to back this claim up. "The Yucaipas say not one word about their finances; nor do they allege, let alone show, that...

