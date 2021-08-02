Biden Admin. Reups Pandemic Immigration Restrictions

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 11:05 PM EDT) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that it will extend a controversial Trump-era public health order designed to contain the coronavirus that bars the entry of migrants without valid travel documents, citing the delta variant and rising rates of COVID-19. Migrating into the United States from Canada and Mexico "creates a serious danger of the introduction of COVID-19" and thus, the CDC says, necessitates keeping in effect Title 42, which was enacted by then-President Donald Trump's CDC last year. The CDC noted that the countries from which the majority of the incoming noncitizens have been coming have "markedly...

