Temporary USPTO Chief Rejects First 2 Arthrex Review Bids

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The temporary leader of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Monday denied the first two requests he received seeking review of Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions since the U.S. Supreme Court's Arthrex ruling gave him that power in June. Drew Hirshfeld, who is performing the duties of the USPTO director since President Joe Biden has not yet named anyone to the post, issued brief orders disposing of the review requests filed in July by Google and Solas OLED Ltd. in unrelated cases. In each one, Hirshfeld wrote only that "it is ordered that the request for director review is...

