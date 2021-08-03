Hiscox Rolls Out Pandemic Exclusions To Business Policies

Law360, London (August 3, 2021, 3:54 PM BST) -- Hiscox said on Tuesday that it has introduced exclusions to its business interruption portfolio that will protect it against future claims from pandemics as it seeks to draw a line under COVID-19 losses that have grown to $475 million. The insurer said in its results for the first six months of the year that it has "re-underwritten" its business interruption book of business, with new exclusions that deny coverage in the event of a pandemic. The insurance protects companies against the risk that retail premises will be temporarily shut, typically as a result of property damage such as fires. But some...

