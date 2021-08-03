4 Firms Usher Wolverine's $410M Deal For Sweaty Betty

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Wolverine Worldwide said Tuesday it bought the British women's retailer Sweaty Betty in an all-cash deal valued at about $410 million and led by four law firms, as the footwear company looks to branch out. Wolverine's purchase of the private equity-backed athletic clothing company fits alongside its goals to grow its digital presence and sell more brands beyond footwear, Brendan Hoffman, president of Wolverine Worldwide, said in a press release. "We are excited to support the brand's continued growth while learning from its digital-first mindset and leveraging that strength across our portfolio," Hoffman said. Michigan-headquartered Wolverine, which owns Keds and nearly...

