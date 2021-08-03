PE Firm Commits $300M For Health Care-Aimed Venture

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe said Tuesday it will earmark $300 million for a new company devised for investing in and partnering with health care companies to "reduce cost" and "expand access" to more patients. Valtruis, the newly formed portfolio company, will be a vehicle for financially backing innovations in health care and to "transform U.S. health care along the principles of value-based care," WCAS said in a press release. The company's creation comes amid a strong market for deals in the sector. There were $327 billion in deals for health care companies in the first half of...

