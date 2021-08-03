More BigLaw Firms Requiring Vaccination For In-Office Work

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- More BigLaw firms have implemented vaccine mandates and delayed their plans to return to the office as the legal industry responds to the latest wave of coronavirus infections across the U.S. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Ropes & Gray LLP, Goodwin Procter LLP, Norton Rose Fulbright, Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP and Crowell & Moring LLP have announced new vaccine requirements this week, according to internal memos and firm representatives. Akin Gump and McDermott even pushed back their office returns by a month, as did Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP. @media screen and...

