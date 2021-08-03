Baker Botts' Ex-NYC Leader Joins Akin Gump

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has snatched Baker Botts LLP's former partner-in-charge in New York as a partner in its investment management practice in the Big Apple, the firm said Tuesday. Terence Rozier-Byrd, who worked at Baker Botts for 14 years and had been a partner there for almost six, has deep experience representing clients in various types of fund formation, and is also a savvy negotiator assisting investors in delicate transactions, the firm said in a statement. Rozier-Byrd represents institutional investors, including public pension plans, corporate pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and family offices in connection with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS