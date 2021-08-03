CMA Won't Review Baker Hughes, Akastor Offshore Drilling JV

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- U.K. competition enforcers have found that a planned deal between Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA to combine their offshore drilling equipment offerings through a joint venture does not qualify for a merger review. The Competition and Markets Authority found Tuesday that the move, expected to create an operation with more than $700 million in annual revenues globally, does not meet the requirements for an investigation under U.K. law, according to the agency's case register. The CMA launched an initial probe of the Baker Hughes-Akastor deal in June to determine if it qualifies for a full merger investigation under the Enterprise Act...

