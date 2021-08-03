Mallinckrodt Ch. 11 Creditor Blasts Proposed Payout Plan

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- An unsecured noteholder in the Chapter 11 case of opioid supplier Mallinckrodt PLC branded the company's proposed restructuring plan unconfirmable, alleging improper pooling of multiple creditor claims against multiple debtors. Aurelius Capital Master Ltd., argued late Monday that Mallinckrodt had proposed a $100 million unsecured creditor claim pool for $293 million in valid claims as well as $11.7 billion in "highly disputed and unliquidated" claims against multiple bankrupt entities. If approved, the plan would mean that Aurelius would receive a less than 1% recovery for its 4.75% interest notes, originally scheduled to mature in 2023, compared with 34% if only valid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS