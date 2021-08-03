Would-Be US Residents Sue USCIS Over 'Wasted' Green Cards

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Over 100 Indian and Chinese immigrants sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Maryland federal court on Tuesday, saying the agency's lagging processing speeds would result in the loss of thousands of "rollover" employment-based green cards without court intervention. The immigrants, who have waited for years for an employment-based green card to become available, asked the court to order USCIS to adjudicate their adjustment-of-status applications by the end of the fiscal year — the day the green cards are lost — or to order USCIS to reserve the visa numbers through the next fiscal year. "If the USCIS does not take...

