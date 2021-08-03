Brandywine Says Energy Supplier Added Fees In Pandemic

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Commercial properties affiliated with Brandywine Realty in Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware claimed their energy supplier tacked on unnecessary "adjustment fees" to account for customers using less power during the pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court. The plaintiffs said their contracts with Talen Energy Marketing LLC included provisions that said they would pay the same rate per kilowatt-hour of energy usage, even if they used double or none of their estimated monthly amount. But, they said, the supplier started adding "energy adjustment fees" late in 2020, supposedly to cover extra costs Talen incurred as its customers reduced their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS