Bermuda Bank To Pay $5.6M For Hiding Accounts From IRS

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Bermuda-based Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will pay the U.S. around $5.6 million, including restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, for helping clients hide their foreign bank accounts from the U.S. government, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The bank has agreed to pay nearly $4.9 million to the federal government and around $704,000 in restitution to the IRS for helping U.S. clients hide their assets from the agency to evade tax liabilities from 2001 through 2013, according a document detailing a nonprosecution agreement reached with the institution. The bank had as many as 300 accounts at any one time during that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS