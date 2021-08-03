Biden Calls On Cuomo To Resign After Harassment Report

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 11:35 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after the state's attorney general found that he sexually harassed multiple women, placing extraordinary pressure on the embattled Democrat as he faces a criminal probe in Albany County and an ongoing impeachment inquiry. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, shown here at a speaking event on July 26, sexually harassed multiple women and retaliated against one who came forward, according to a report from the New York Attorney General's Office. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Biden joined scores of top Democrats in calling for Cuomo's resignation during a press briefing...

