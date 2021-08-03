Cuomo Harassed, Retaliated Against Staffers, NY AG Says

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 11:35 AM EDT) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, retaliated against one who came forward and fostered a "toxic" workplace environment, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a sweeping report on the embattled Democrat's conduct Tuesday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, shown here at a speaking event on July 26, sexually harassed multiple women and retaliated against one who came forward, according to a report from the New York Attorney General's Office. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) The long-anticipated report, stemming from one of several investigations Cuomo faces over alleged harassment and the reporting of nursing home deaths during the pandemic,...

