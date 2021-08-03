Oil Cos., Unions Urge Congress Toward Carbon Capture

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A group of more than 160 companies, labor unions and conservation groups urged Congress on Tuesday to prioritize the scale and management of carbon capture and other carbon management programs in any infrastructure deal. The various stakeholders — which include oil and gas traders like Equinor US, multinational conglomerates like Honeywell, mining associations, Shell, the AFL-CIO, environmental and conservation groups like the Clean Air Task Force and The Nature Conservancy, and others — outlined in a letter what they said are climate-friendly policies that would create good, sustainable jobs. The measures championed include carbon capture, removal and storage at scale, which...

