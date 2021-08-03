'Fintech-As-A-Service' Biz Rapyd Raises $300M Series E

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Payment technology company Rapyd said Tuesday it raised $300 million in a Series E round that will go toward developing its products and pursuing acquisitions that will expand its reach. Rapyd, which has offices in London, California and Singapore, bills itself as a "fintech-as-a-service" company. It offers embedded payment options; services to send and receive payments; and services for e-commerce and business-to-business transactions, according to its website. The company recently inked a deal to acquire European card issuing company Valitor for $100 million, and said the latest funds could go toward additional acquisitions that will help it expand its services, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS