Dentons Says Ex-Partner Hurling 'Outrageous' Statements

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Dentons has accused a former partner, with whom it's embroiled in an ugly public dispute over his alleged wrongful firing, of continuing to "hurl outrageous and irresponsible statements" about the firm and its leadership. The allegation against former equity partner Jinshu "John" Zhang came in a letter filed Monday in New York state court, where the BigLaw firm is attempting to enforce emergency arbitral awards on jurisdiction and other related matters that were issued in its favor. The dispute relates to Zhang's firing earlier this year after he and the firm had a falling out over a contingency fee worth more...

