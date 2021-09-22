Pa. Justices Hint Suits Can Follow Online Slander Anywhere

By Matthew Santoni (September 22, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Defendants who publish defamatory statements on the internet should be prepared to face lawsuits wherever those statements are received, several justices of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania said during arguments Wednesday. In a case over where the proper venue was for a Delaware County political candidate's claim her opponent had falsely accused her of criminal acts, the state Supreme Court's ruling in Gaetano v. Sharon Herald Co. had previously held the claim could be brought wherever someone who knew the plaintiff had read the defamatory statements and knew them to be false — in this case, Philadelphia. The justices pressed counsel...

