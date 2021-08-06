Alvarez Nabs EY Partner For NY Affiliate Office

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 12:10 PM EDT) -- Alvarez & Marsal has recruited a partner from EY to serve as the managing partner for its affiliate A&M Taxand in New York, the firm announced. Blagovest Petkov, who started Monday, will add almost two decades of experience with Big Four accounting firms, where he represented private equity and multinational corporate clients, A&M said in a news release Tuesday. "Blago has exceptional experience in building and leading relationships with private equity firms," Ernesto Perez, managing director and global practice leader of A&M Taxand, said in a statement. "His strong reputation within the private equity market and his extensive expertise will provide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS