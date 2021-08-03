ITC Will Review US Audio Tech Co.'s Trade Secrets Win

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission will review a ruling knocking a Chinese technology company for importing hearing aid, headphone and earbud components allegedly created with trade secrets stolen from an American rival, according to an agency filing. Shenzhen Bellsing Acoustic Technology Co. Ltd., its affiliates and its owner, Liang Li, had raised due process issues with the proceedings and urged the agency to review Chief Administrative Law Judge Charles Bullock's June 1 order, which came alongside a recommendation that the ITC broadly ban imports containing the disputed technology, including downstream items created with the products, such as hearing aids, headphones and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS