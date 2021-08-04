McCarter & English Taps Rep.'s Top Aide For Lobbying Office

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 12:22 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP is bolstering its government affairs team with the addition of an adviser who was a chief of staff to a member of Congress. Michael J. Maitland, former chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J., will join the firm's government affairs practice in Washington on Aug. 10, the firm announced on Tuesday. Starting in 2015, Maitland led Norcross' 17-member congressional staff and a team of campaign strategists and fundraisers to advance policies dealing with issues such as manufacturing, energy and infrastructure. He told Law360 Pulse that he switched to McCarter & English to help expand the...

