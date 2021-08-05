Firms' Human Capital Disclosures Vary Amid Vague SEC Rules

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's rules requiring more detailed disclosure of workforce information left corporations partially focusing their first human capital management disclosures on efforts to protect their workers amid the global pandemic, while still maintaining vast leeway in shaping their overall reports due to minimal guidance, according to a new report. The report, from Seyfarth Shaw LLP, analyzed companies across 10 different industry sectors, and examined 10 separate corporations in the S&P 500 index and Fortune 500 companies among each industry. According to the law firm, the companies it reviewed had revenue between $311 million and $386 billion....

