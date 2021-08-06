PPE Manufacturer Bids To Nix Payout In $305M Glove Row

Law360, London (August 6, 2021, 12:51 PM BST) -- A glove manufacturer has argued that a healthcare provider is not entitled to claim damages from the company after it returned a $10 million deposit for a batch of protective equipment that was not delivered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional penalties and damages claimed by Indo UK Institute of Health — a partnership between hospitals in Britain and health care providers in India — in a $305 million High Court lawsuit are "extravagant and unconscionable," according to a July 29 defense filed by IGC International Pte. Ltd. The Indo-UK Institute sued the Singaporean manufacturer in March, saying it had failed to provide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS