Flaster Greenberg Adds Corporate Shareholder In NJ

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Flaster Greenberg PC is expanding its business and corporate law practice with the addition of an attorney who previously served as the chair of Parker McCay PA's corporate department. Mariel J. Giletto joined Flaster Greenberg on Monday as a shareholder in its business and corporate department. Dual-licensed in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Giletto will be working from the firm's Cherry Hill, New Jersey, office, primarily focusing on representing and advising companies through all aspects of the business life cycle. After six years at Parker McCay, Giletto told Law360 Pulse that she made the switch to Flaster Greenberg because she saw an...

