Duane Morris Welcomes McKool Smith IP Partner In Dallas

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP has hired a McKool Smith PC principal experienced in complex intellectual property litigation to the firm's IP practice group in its recently formed Dallas office. Holly Engelmann is joining Duane Morris as partner after 18 years at McKool Smith helping clients with complex litigation claims involving intellectual property, bankruptcy, contract disputes and more, the firm announced Aug. 3. Engelmann is the first woman and first intellectual property partner to join Duane Morris' Dallas office, which opened in February. Engelmann told Law360 on Monday she is excited to practice at a firm with a global reach and deep bench...

