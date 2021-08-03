Great American Can't Duck Pressure Cooker Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won't let Great American E&S Insurance Co. out of a suit alleging that it wrongly denied coverage of a suit over injuries from an allegedly faulty pressure cooker, saying it was unclear that an exclusion in the policy blocks coverage. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney sided with Arovast Corp., which made and sold the pressure cooker in the underlying suit, in denying Great American's motion to dismiss the case. According to the order, Arovast was sued in Colorado federal court by a minor who alleged that the safety mechanisms in the...

