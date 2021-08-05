Verrill Dana's New COO On Path To C-Suite, Strategic Growth

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 10:24 AM EDT) -- The main thread linking James A. "Jim" Durham's various executive positions over the last three decades is a strong concern for client engagement. James A. Durham It goes back to the early 1990s, nearly 30 years before Durham became Verrill Dana LLP's chief operating officer in July. That's when he saw "a real need, in the legal industry, for people to help law firms become more client-focused," he told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday. Durham relayed this origin story while driving to Verrill Dana's office in Westport, Connecticut, where he said he would meet with attorneys and help them collaborate more with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS