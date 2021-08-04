Biofuel Co. Hit With Investor Suit Over Financial Reports

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of biodiesel production company Renewable Energy Group has accused the company's directors and officers of overstating the company's revenue and net income and misleading the public about the status of its internal controls and operations, leading stock prices to fall. Plaintiff Noah Sinclair filed a derivative shareholder complaint in New York state court on Monday. He accuses the company's executives of breaches of their fiduciary duties, unjust enrichment, abuse of control, gross mismanagement and waste of corporate assets. Sinclair alleges that from March 8, 2018, to Feb. 25, 2021, the defendants continually misrepresented the accuracy of Renewable Energy's financials...

