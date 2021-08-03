Law Firm Report Says NCAA Undervalues Women's Tourney

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The NCAA has undervalued the women's college basketball tournament and prioritized maximizing revenues from the men's tournament, the law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP said in a scathing report released Tuesday on its review of gender equity commissioned by the NCAA earlier this year. "The NCAA's broadcast agreements, corporate sponsorship contracts, distribution of revenue, organizational structure and culture all prioritize Division I men's basketball over everything else in ways that create, normalize and perpetuate gender inequities," Kaplan Hecker said in the 118-page report dated Aug. 2. The women's college basketball tournament is potentially worth more than $100 million alone but...

