Justices Told Registration Errors Can't Nix Infringement Suits

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A fabric designer urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday not to allow "innocent mistakes" in copyright registrations to derail otherwise successful infringement suits, while seeking to revive its nearly $1 million verdict against fast-fashion giant H&M. After Unicolors Inc. won its verdict against H&M Hennes & Mauritz LP over its unauthorized use of a copyrighted pattern, the Ninth Circuit later overturned the verdict, saying the designer's copyright registration might have been void. But, following the justices granting of certiorari in June, Unicolors argued Tuesday that the Ninth Circuit is departing from a century of precedent and "penalizing poets and artists"...

