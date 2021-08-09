Mayer Brown Lands Ex-Norton Rose Tax, Renewables Partner

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown added a former Norton Rose Fulbright partner to its tax transactions and consulting practice in California, where she'll use her experience with income tax law and renewable energy to contribute to the firm's West Coast growth. Amanda Rosenberg joined Mayer Brown LLP as a partner in its tax transactions and consulting practice in Los Angeles and a member of its global projects and infrastructure team, the firm announced Aug. 3. Her practice has focused in particular on federal income tax law and renewable energy, including work on tax equity and debt deals. Rosenberg told Law360 on Monday that she's...

