Nova Southeastern Law Student Risks Sanctions Again

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge in Florida on Tuesday recommended sanctions against a Nova Southeastern University law student over inflammatory comments he made during litigation against the school, the second disciplinary recommendation made against the student in the past week. U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia M. Otazo-Reyes recommended that plaintiff Benzo Rudnikas be required to retract on the record his offending statements and pay a $500 fine into the court's registry. The judge stopped short of recommending the school's request for dismissal. "However, for the avoidance of doubt on the part of Rudnikas regarding the seriousness of his misconduct, he is forewarned that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS