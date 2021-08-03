CDC Unveils New, More Targeted Eviction Moratorium

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a fresh moratorium on residential evictions Tuesday, blocking evictions in counties where COVID-19 is spreading most rapidly while citing "unexpected developments" in the pandemic's trajectory. The agency issued the order just a day after the White House said the CDC had been unable to find the legal grounds for extending the earlier moratorium, which expired July 31. The new, narrower moratorium "is intended to target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions," the CDC said in a statement Tuesday. The ban specifically...

