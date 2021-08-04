Compliance Pros Say Pandemic Had Little Effect On Culture

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has had relatively little effect on risk and compliance professionals' perception of workplace culture, according to an annual compliance report from Navex Global that surveyed more than 1,000 risk and compliance professionals from around the world. Half said they saw no change in workplace culture due to the work-from-home environment, while about one-quarter said culture had actually improved, according to the report published Tuesday. The remaining one-quarter believed workplace culture had been negatively affected. "With so many people working from home, it seems likely that the change in workplace dynamics would cause significant damage to the culture of...

