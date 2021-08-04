Ex-Weinstein Chair Says Hearsay Used In Ch. 11 'Scream' Row

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The Weinstein Co.'s former co-chair Robert Weinstein on Wednesday said Spyglass Entertainment Co.'s attempts to shoot down his claim to a cut of proceeds from the film "Scream 4" were hearsay, denying arguments that his rights ended with the entertainment company's Delaware Chapter 11 sale. Responding to Spyglass Media Group's assertions, Weinstein, brother of jailed sex offender and former entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein, said that his rights to a percentage of the movie proceeds survived U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath's approval of the 2018 deal that handed Weinstein Co. assets to a business that afterward became Spyglass. The asset purchase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS