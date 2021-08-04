NM Judge Axes Enviros' Suit Over BLM Fracking Permits

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge has tossed a bid by environmental groups to block fracking near archeological and cultural sites in the Mancos Shale, saying that the Bureau of Land Management didn't predetermine it would approve drilling permits and that its environmental review backed up its decisions. Navajo-linked Dine Citizens Against Ruining our Environment, the Sierra Club and other groups had sought an injunction to halt Mancos Shale oil and gas drilling, arguing that additional environmental analysis the BLM performed following earlier litigation shouldn't be considered by the court because the agency had already committed to approving the permits. Chief U.S....

