Risks To Consider For Commercial Real Estate Gap Closings

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Despite its long tenure in commercial real estate transactions, the gap closing has been, and likely will continue to be, used with greater frequency. The gap closing is a mechanism that allows real estate to be easily conveyed by parties who never leave the comfort of their desks — and in a COVID-19 world, their own homes. In light of the pandemic and the shift to working from home, it is vital that commercial real estate attorneys, and their clients, understand the gap closing — its virtues as well as the issues it may entail. Gap closings are transactions where, after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS