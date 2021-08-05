Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CBD Oil Co. Sued By Fired Trucker Gets RICO Claim Tossed

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge in Buffalo, New York, has tossed a racketeering claim from a trucker's suit alleging he lost his job after taking a supplement that contained THC, causing him to fail a drug test.

In a text-only order dated Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan W. Feldman determined that a civil claim for damages brought under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by plaintiffs Douglas J. Horn and Cindy Horn "must be dismissed as a matter of law."

Judge Feldman's order came less than a week after he decided to postpone the start of the trial in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!