CBD Oil Co. Sued By Fired Trucker Gets RICO Claim Tossed

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge in Buffalo, New York, has tossed a racketeering claim from a trucker's suit alleging he lost his job after taking a supplement that contained THC, causing him to fail a drug test. In a text-only order dated Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan W. Feldman determined that a civil claim for damages brought under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by plaintiffs Douglas J. Horn and Cindy Horn "must be dismissed as a matter of law." Judge Feldman's order came less than a week after he decided to postpone the start of the trial in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS