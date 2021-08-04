Trade Groups Urge Justices To Hear NY Opioid Tax Challenge

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Opioid makers and distributors asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject New York's request to decline the group's challenge to $600 million in tax, citing an appeals court split over whether such charges are taxes or fees. Trade groups Healthcare Distribution Alliance and Association for Accessible Medicines and opioid maker and distributor SpecGx LLC told the U.S. Supreme Court in a brief filed Tuesday that New York was wrong to argue that there's no appeals court split over the nature of taxes versus fees. The groups argued that while circuit courts use the same factors to determine if a surcharge is a tax...

