Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trade Groups Urge Justices To Hear NY Opioid Tax Challenge

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Opioid makers and distributors asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject New York's request to decline the group's challenge to $600 million in tax, citing an appeals court split over whether such charges are taxes or fees.

Trade groups Healthcare Distribution Alliance and Association for Accessible Medicines and opioid maker and distributor SpecGx LLC told the U.S. Supreme Court in a brief filed Tuesday that New York was wrong to argue that there's no appeals court split over the nature of taxes versus fees.

The groups argued that while circuit courts use the same factors to determine if a surcharge is a tax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!