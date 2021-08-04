5th Circ. Denies Antitrust Immunity For Texas River Authority

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has rejected arguments from the San Jacinto River Authority that it's immune from allegations by two private water utility companies that it artificially inflates the price of water in Montgomery County, Texas. A three-judge panel issued a published opinion on Tuesday affirming a Texas federal court's rejection of the river authority's contention in its dismissal bid that it should be shielded from the case by state action immunity, which protects certain state-directed conduct from antitrust scrutiny. The appellate court found that the law authorizing the SJRA to play a role in the water supply market in the county...

